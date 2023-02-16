All sections
February 16, 2023

Police report 2-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on La Mesa Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on William Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hazel Street.
  • First-degree assault or attempt and third-degree assault were reported on William Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirement were reported on South Middle Street.
  • Possession of defaced firearm was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua C. Daume, 27, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Brent A. Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to fasten seat belt and two Scott County warrants for failure to appear for no seat belt and sexual assault/sexual misconduct.
  • Susanna C. Trice, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
  • Elizah K. Korati, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic offense of changed lanes when movement could not be made with safety.
Police/Fire Reports

