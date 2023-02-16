Police report 2-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hazel Street.
- First-degree assault or attempt and third-degree assault were reported on William Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirement were reported on South Middle Street.
- Possession of defaced firearm was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua C. Daume, 27, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Brent A. Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to fasten seat belt and two Scott County warrants for failure to appear for no seat belt and sexual assault/sexual misconduct.
- Susanna C. Trice, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
- Elizah K. Korati, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic offense of changed lanes when movement could not be made with safety.