Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and expired registration were reported.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and expired registration were reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting subject hit were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting subject hit were reported on North Sprigg Street.