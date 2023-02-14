Police report 2-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Locust Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Village Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Fraud was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- First-degree trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Violation of licensing ordinance -- after hours club on Independence Street.
- Harassment was reported.
- Violation of licensing ordinance -- after hours club on Independence Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Taylor Wessell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jennifer Buza, 39, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and displaying plates of another.
- Nicole Greable, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license, stealing and tampering with motor vehicle.
- Zachary Seabaugh, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Jackson warrant.
DWI
- Julie Jennings, 40, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and impeding traffic flow.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Donald Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Prairie View Trail.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Canyon Trail.