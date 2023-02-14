All sections
February 14, 2023

Police report 2-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Locust Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Village Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Fraud was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • First-degree trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Independence Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Violation of licensing ordinance -- after hours club on Independence Street.
  • Harassment was reported.
  • Violation of licensing ordinance -- after hours club on Independence Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Taylor Wessell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jennifer Buza, 39, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and displaying plates of another.
  • Nicole Greable, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license, stealing and tampering with motor vehicle.
  • Zachary Seabaugh, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Jackson warrant.

DWI

  • Julie Jennings, 40, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and impeding traffic flow.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Donald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Florence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Prairie View Trail.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Canyon Trail.
Police/Fire Reports

