February 13, 2024

Police report 2-13-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive. n A warrant arrest and third-degree domestic assault were reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest and third-degree domestic assault were reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Perry Avenue.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, hindering prosecution of a felony, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway and operating a motor carrier vehicle with vision reducing damage/vision discoloration/glazing covered were reported on South Lorimier Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Louise Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree burglary were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Pemiscot Street.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Louis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, knowingly failure to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper lever and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on Highway 74.
  • Pursuit, knowingly failed to equip motor vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing were reported on East Jackson Boulevard.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • Camping on public property was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a controlled substance and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jacob Shands, 27, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and two Advance warrants.
  • Drue Welker, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
  • Kaycee Kirchdoerfer, 28, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of affray.
  • Austin Overall, 29, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and harassment.
  • Christopher Baker, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Kasey Quinn, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.

DWI

  • Randy Corriea, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Rosebud Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
Police/Fire Reports

