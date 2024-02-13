Police report 2-13-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Assault

Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Perry Avenue.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated, hindering prosecution of a felony, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway and operating a motor carrier vehicle with vision reducing damage/vision discoloration/glazing covered were reported on South Lorimier Street.

Thefts

Stealing and fraud were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree burglary were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Theft of a vehicle was reported on Louise Street.

Miscellaneous

First-degree trespassing was reported on Themis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Louis Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, knowingly failure to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper lever and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on Highway 74.

Pursuit, knowingly failed to equip motor vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing were reported on East Jackson Boulevard.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

Camping on public property was reported on William Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a controlled substance and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop was reported on North Kingshighway.

Fraud was reported.