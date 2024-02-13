Police report 2-13-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest and third-degree domestic assault were reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Perry Avenue.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, hindering prosecution of a felony, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway and operating a motor carrier vehicle with vision reducing damage/vision discoloration/glazing covered were reported on South Lorimier Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Louise Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree burglary were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Pemiscot Street.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Themis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Louis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, knowingly failure to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper lever and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on Highway 74.
- Pursuit, knowingly failed to equip motor vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing were reported on East Jackson Boulevard.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- Camping on public property was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a controlled substance and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jacob Shands, 27, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and two Advance warrants.
- Drue Welker, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Kaycee Kirchdoerfer, 28, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Austin Overall, 29, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and harassment.
- Christopher Baker, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Kasey Quinn, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
DWI
- Randy Corriea, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Rosebud Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Old Cape Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.