Police report 2-13-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Maple Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Aquamsi Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported on Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on New Madrid Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on St. Francis Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Notre Dame Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury or death to a person, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and driving while revoked/suspended were reported Aquamsi Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Martin P. Whiteside Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- David M. Knight, Jr., 30, no address given, was arrested on a U.S. Marshal Service warrant for parole violation for weapons offense.
- Rocky C. Leimer, Jr., 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler S. Stone, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Eric J. Kimbel, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- James R. Dukes Jr., 37 ,of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
- Pete Tanner, 43, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
- William L. Brown, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Edward E. Sutton, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
- Darien T. Boyd, 28, of Cape Girardeau as arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for a probation violation for first-degree child molestation.