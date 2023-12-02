Police report 2-12-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Randol Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Spanish Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on North County Park Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported.
- First-degree trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree stalking were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Drug violation and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance were reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding posted speed limit 16 to 19 mph and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Walnut Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Trevon D. Starnes, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
- Susanna C. Trice, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Jarrod S. Cook, 45, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and fourth-degree assault.
- Colbey E. Gammons, 26, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Casandra A. Mann, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates of another, driving while revoked, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Demarques C. McKeller, 31 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Darrell M. Holmes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.
- Khalil D. Reed, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
- Richard R. Gilmore, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Lacy E. McClendon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Traylon D. Lawrence, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Byron J. Carter Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of refusal to identify as a witness.