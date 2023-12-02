Police report 2-12-23

theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Theft and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on North County Park Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident on South Silver Springs Road.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeding posted speed limit 16 to 19 mph and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Walnut Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Drug violation and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance were reported on William Street.

First-degree trespassing, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree stalking were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Trevon D. Starnes, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Susanna C. Trice, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Jarrod S. Cook, 45, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and fourth-degree assault.

Colbey E. Gammons, 26, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Casandra A. Mann, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates of another, driving while revoked, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.

Demarques C. McKeller, 31 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Darrell M. Holmes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.

Khalil D. Reed, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for second-degree domestic assault.

Richard R. Gilmore, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for fourth-degree assault.

Lacy E. McClendon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.

Traylon D. Lawrence, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.