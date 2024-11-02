Police report 2-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action were reported on Big Bend Road.
- Third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Albert Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Grandview Drive.
Thefts
- Second-degree strong-armed robbery was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on William Street.
- Stealing was reported on William Street.
- Stealing was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on William Street.
- A stabbing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecuting, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Cody R. Dodson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with an arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Salina M, Reyna, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert T King, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Joseph M. Thiele, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting with arrest, second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, and second-degree burglary of a firearm.
- Angela N. Martinez, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for two counts of violation of education requirement for a child.
- Michael J. Bragg Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree property damage, failure to obey judge's orders for trespassing and failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree trespassing.
- Kyndle B. Bayless, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Samuel D. Brown, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Larry W. Luttrull, 57, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Marquavian L. McCauley, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of order of protection.
DWI
- Jesus V. Hernandez Mendez, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.