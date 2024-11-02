All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 10, 2024

Police report 2-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action were reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Albert Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Grandview Drive.

Thefts

  • Second-degree strong-armed robbery was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on William Street.
  • Stealing was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on William Street.
  • A stabbing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecuting, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Cody R. Dodson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with an arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Salina M, Reyna, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Robert T King, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Joseph M. Thiele, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting with arrest, second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, and second-degree burglary of a firearm.
  • Angela N. Martinez, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for two counts of violation of education requirement for a child.
  • Michael J. Bragg Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree property damage, failure to obey judge's orders for trespassing and failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree trespassing.
  • Kyndle B. Bayless, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Samuel D. Brown, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Larry W. Luttrull, 57, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Marquavian L. McCauley, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of order of protection.

DWI

  • Jesus V. Hernandez Mendez, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy