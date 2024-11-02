Police report 2-11-24

Miscellaneous

Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Bloomfield Street.

Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecuting, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Cody R. Dodson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with an arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Salina M, Reyna, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert T King, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Joseph M. Thiele, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting with arrest, second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, and second-degree burglary of a firearm.

Angela N. Martinez, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for two counts of violation of education requirement for a child.

Michael J. Bragg Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree property damage, failure to obey judge's orders for trespassing and failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree trespassing.

Kyndle B. Bayless, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Samuel D. Brown, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.

Larry W. Luttrull, 57, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.