Arrests

Raymond K. Powers, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Casey C. Nicholas, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving with no seatbelt and three Cape Girardeau warrants for a traffic offense, driving while revoked and hit and run.

Jian Xu, 32, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree statutory rape.

Joey W. Seabaugh, 48, of Egypt Mills was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Jerron L. Shelton, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and failure to appear for driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted fastened safety belt.

Jordan D. White, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Megan H. Staufenbiel, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Julie A. Craig, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check.

Dylan L. Sides, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.