December 7, 2022

Police report 12-7-22

December 7, 2022

Police report 12-7-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Green Acres Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • First-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Pheasant Cove Drive.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft; aircraft and prior stealing offender, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at stop sign, littering and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Broadway.
  • Forgery was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stealing were reported on Edgewood Road.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin Harper, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • John Wigley, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • John Ryan, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Elwanda Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

