Police report 12-7-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Green Acres Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- First-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Pheasant Cove Drive.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft; aircraft and prior stealing offender, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at stop sign, littering and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on Broadway.
- Forgery was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stealing were reported on Edgewood Road.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Justin Harper, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- John Wigley, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- John Ryan, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Elwanda Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.