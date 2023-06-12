All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterDecember 6, 2023
Police report 12-6-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assault n Third-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Fraud was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Park curfew was reported on Broadway.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy