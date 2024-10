Thefts

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Wisteria Drive.

First-degree burglary was reported on Rosewood Drive.

First-degree burglary was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and prior stealing offender were reported on Landgraf Drive.

Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on Hawthorne Road.

Theft was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.

Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on David Drive.

Fraud was reported.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

First-degree peace disturbance was reported on Emily Court.

Fraud was reported on Westfield Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Rose Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Masters Drive.

Property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail correctional center except with a written prescription, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Spanish Street.

Property damage was reported on Chateau Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Second-degree trespassing was reported on North Ellis Street.