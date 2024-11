Arrests

Travis D. Sturm, 41, of Scott City was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Nicholas S. Talley, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Miguel D. Phillips, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Patrick R. Bloebaumn, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

David E. Koeller, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage, stealing and second-degree burglary.

Hunter M. Youngermann, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of child pornography.

Kelton B. Myers, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeding the speed limit.