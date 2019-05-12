All sections
December 5, 2019

Police report 12/5/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody. n Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported at North Park Avenue and Independence Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery was reported in the 2500 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sheridan Drive.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Amy Carrington, 39, of Boonville, Missouri, was arrested on a Boone County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Fred Scallion, 38, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on a Cole County, Missouri, warrant, and a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant.
  • Bryan Reid, 37, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, seat-belt violation, failure to display front license plate, failure to have insurance and failure to have driver's license in possession and on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Neal Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Jackson Trail.
Police/Fire Reports

