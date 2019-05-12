Police report 12/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
- Domestic assault was reported at North Park Avenue and Independence Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Theft
- Stealing was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery was reported in the 2500 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Sheridan Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Amy Carrington, 39, of Boonville, Missouri, was arrested on a Boone County, Missouri, warrant.
- Fred Scallion, 38, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on a Cole County, Missouri, warrant, and a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant.
- Bryan Reid, 37, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, seat-belt violation, failure to display front license plate, failure to have insurance and failure to have driver's license in possession and on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Neal Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Jackson Trail.