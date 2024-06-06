Police report 12-31-23

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Candy L. Diebold, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for two counts of passing bad checks and failure to appear for failure to display plates and operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Casey G. Rouggly, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah E. Howell, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher L. Robbins, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of order of protection.

Ari Y. Cobix-Zacateco, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree child molestation and sexual misconduct.

Justin D. Maloney, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Gary D. Williams, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.

Leo T. Steinbrenner III, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident.