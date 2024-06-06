Police report 12-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assault
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Candy L. Diebold, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for two counts of passing bad checks and failure to appear for failure to display plates and operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
- Casey G. Rouggly, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Sarah E. Howell, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Christopher L. Robbins, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of order of protection.
- Ari Y. Cobix-Zacateco, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree child molestation and sexual misconduct.
- Justin D. Maloney, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Gary D. Williams, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.
- Leo T. Steinbrenner III, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident.
- Christopher D. Stevenson, 31, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without valid license, failure to appear for miscellaneous non-moving violation, failure to appear for operating vehicle on highway without valid license, failure to appear for miscellaneous non-moving violation and failure to appear (no description given).
DWIs
- Santiago R. Sanchez, 36, of Herrin, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways.
- Kewon T. Allen, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting/interfering with arrest and exceeding the posted speed limit.