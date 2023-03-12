Police report 12-3-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Rotary Drive.
Assault
- First-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Themis Street.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
- No insurance violation was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dunklin Street.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
- Keith C. Pruitt, 46, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Wendell R. Locklear, 64, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Destin S. Carroll, 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage.
- Michael L. Waddle, 75 of Whitewater was arrested on a Bernie, Missouri, Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Hannah E. Durham, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and forgery.
- David E. Sanders, 59, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Michael L. Waddle, 75, of Whitewater was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Dylan T. Fournet, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Arnold K. Kellum Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.