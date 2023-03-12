All sections
December 2, 2023

Police report 12-3-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive. n A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Rotary Drive.

Assault

  • First-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Themis Street.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
  • No insurance violation was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dunklin Street.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Keith C. Pruitt, 46, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Wendell R. Locklear, 64, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Destin S. Carroll, 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage.
  • Michael L. Waddle, 75 of Whitewater was arrested on a Bernie, Missouri, Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Hannah E. Durham, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and forgery.
  • David E. Sanders, 59, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Michael L. Waddle, 75, of Whitewater was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
  • Dylan T. Fournet, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Arnold K. Kellum Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
Police/Fire Reports

