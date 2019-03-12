All sections
December 3, 2019

Police report 12/3/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Ryan Michael Stanley, no age given, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to display plates...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ryan Michael Stanley, no age given, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to display plates.
  • David Michael Purkey, no age given, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and making a false report.

Charges

  • Jared Riley Routhieaux, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of Merriwether Street. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported at Discount Smoke Shop, 340 S. Sprigg St.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
  • Theft of credit device was reported in the 1900 block of Brucher Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Stealing was reported in the 400 block of Emerald Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Interference with custody was reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Kelly King, 50, of St. Louis was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jaren Melton, 66, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Greensferry Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Odus Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
