Police report 12/3/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ryan Michael Stanley, no age given, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to display plates.
- David Michael Purkey, no age given, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and making a false report.
Charges
- Jared Riley Routhieaux, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Pacific Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of Merriwether Street. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Bertling Street.
- Theft was reported at Discount Smoke Shop, 340 S. Sprigg St.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
- Theft of credit device was reported in the 1900 block of Brucher Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive.
- Stealing was reported in the 400 block of Emerald Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Interference with custody was reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Kelly King, 50, of St. Louis was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jaren Melton, 66, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Greensferry Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Odus Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.