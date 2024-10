Kristian R. Trozel, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannbinoid and displaying suspicious/revoked license.

Patricia A. Schmoll, 44, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offense and probation violation for second-degree burglary and two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and failure to have two headlights.

