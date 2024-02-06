Police report 12-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.

Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Ellis Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Fountain Street.

Fraud was reported.

Enticement or attempted enticement of a child was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.

Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Bloomfield Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.

Shots fired was reported on Aspen Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Fountain Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Fraud was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.