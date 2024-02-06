All sections
December 28, 2023

Police report 12-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Thefts n Theft was reported on Independence Street. n Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Enticement or attempted enticement of a child was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.
  • Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Carrie Stanley, 37, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Pedro Cruz, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
  • Ryan James, 51, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Lucinda Johnson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant and also issued citation for failure to yield and operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
  • Sharon Collins, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
  
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

