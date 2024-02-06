Police report 12-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Enticement or attempted enticement of a child was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.
- Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Carrie Stanley, 37, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Pedro Cruz, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
- Ryan James, 51, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Lucinda Johnson, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant and also issued citation for failure to yield and operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
- Sharon Collins, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street.