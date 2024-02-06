All sections
December 28, 2022

Police report 12-28-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Sarah Crook, 31, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Robert Hennecke, 36, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Harley Logston, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant.
  • Taylor Youngerman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants.
  • Joanna Bunting, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of making a false report.
  • Nathan Jones, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

DWI

  • Gary Turner, 69, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Russell Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

