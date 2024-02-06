Police report 12-28-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Fourth-degree was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
- Second-degree burglary and first degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident was reported on William Street.
- Shots fired/unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Accidental shooting was reported on Delwin Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
- Failure to display plates or affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of controlled substance were reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Thomas Haynes, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citations for speed, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.