December 28, 2021

Police report 12-28-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Fourth-degree was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and first degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Campster Drive.
Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident was reported on William Street.
  • Shots fired/unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Accidental shooting was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
  • Failure to display plates or affix tab on motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of controlled substance were reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Thomas Haynes, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citations for speed, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

