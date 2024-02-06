All sections
December 25, 2021

Police report 12-26-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Linden Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Campster Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Barberry Street.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Linden Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Thefts

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender were reported on La Mesa Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.
  • Burglary and first-degree trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Amethyst Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.
  • Theft was reported,
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Stealing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Stealing was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Stealing and second-degree property damage were reported on Hemlock Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Shooting, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Counterfeiting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Fraud was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
  • Forgery was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on Thomas Drive.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on North Water Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharge along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.
  • Accidental shooting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on South Benton Street.
  • A suspicious person, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Fraud was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Shots fired was reported on Bertling Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Good Hope street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • John Perry, 46, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to use turn signal.

Arrests

  • Keasia Thomas, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
  • Kelley Wallis, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Zachary Keller, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • William Keesee, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Richard Thompson, 58, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Lori Bennett, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, four Cape Girardeau Municipal warrants, an Alton, Illinois, warrant and Wood River, Illinois, warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Watson Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Kies Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Morgan Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brian A. Burney, 33, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for first-degree stalking.
  • Anna J. Pickert, 38, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Tameka J. Clinton, 40, of St. Louis was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of speeding.
  • Stephen L. Coleman, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Seth W. Gardner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.
  • Jessica N. Allen, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Allen Brooks Jr., 39, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree child molestation.
  • Karla L. Gonzalez-Salas, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense or expired plates.
  • Michale R. Terrell, 56, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
  • Jennifer D. Brown, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
  • Derek E. Kinder, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for sex offense.
  • Brandee R. Young, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance and two counts of probation violation for forgery.
  • Lauren T. Callahan, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

