Police report 12-26-21

John Perry, 46, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to use turn signal.

Arrests

Lori Bennett, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, four Cape Girardeau Municipal warrants, an Alton, Illinois, warrant and Wood River, Illinois, warrant.

Richard Thompson, 58, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

William Keesee, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Zachary Keller, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelley Wallis, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Keasia Thomas, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Theft

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Morgan Street.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.

Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Kies Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Watson Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Brian A. Burney, 33, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for first-degree stalking.

Anna J. Pickert, 38, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Tameka J. Clinton, 40, of St. Louis was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of speeding.

Stephen L. Coleman, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Seth W. Gardner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.

Jessica N. Allen, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Allen Brooks Jr., 39, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree child molestation.

Karla L. Gonzalez-Salas, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense or expired plates.

Michale R. Terrell, 56, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Jennifer D. Brown, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Derek E. Kinder, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for sex offense.

Brandee R. Young, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance and two counts of probation violation for forgery.