Police report 12-24-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Theft of controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on New Madrid Street.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Albert Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Display of certain prohibited items was reported on Washington Avenue.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirement offense were reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Fraud was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to dim headlights and failure to drive on right half of roadway were reported on Giboney Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Moana K. R=Tofi, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection and first-degree stalking.
- Juanita Y. Kerr, 74, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a witness.
- Cassia M. Matteson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Lonnie R. Brandes, 60, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- Samantha F. Davis, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence.
- Kenneth L. Shoemaker 22, 52, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
- Tamera S. Carroll, 43, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child and second-degree domestic assault.
- Jeffery A. Bunch, 36, no address given, was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for probation violation for stealing and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault.