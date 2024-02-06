Police report 12-23-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft from a building was reported on Lowes Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Indecent exposure was reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Elijah J. Lintz, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Adam J. Crigger, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Shawn L. Dobbs, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
- Dyes D. Roosevelt, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage and second-degree domestic assault.
- Jason D. Goodman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for larceny.
- David C. Kilhafner, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- William R. Geiser, 68, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Erick M. Deddo, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for assault and cannabis trafficking.
- Anthony T. Armour, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering, third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.