December 23, 2022

Police report 12-23-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft from a building was reported on Lowes Drive.
Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Indecent exposure was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Elijah J. Lintz, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Adam J. Crigger, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Shawn L. Dobbs, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dyes D. Roosevelt, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage and second-degree domestic assault.
  • Jason D. Goodman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for larceny.
  • David C. Kilhafner, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • William R. Geiser, 68, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Erick M. Deddo, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for assault and cannabis trafficking.
  • Anthony T. Armour, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering, third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Police/Fire Reports
