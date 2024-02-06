Police report 12-23-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 3200 block of Percy Drive.
- Assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Louisiana Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Southern Expressway.
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported at Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.
- Drug violation was reported.
- Weapon law violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at Perry Avenue and Parkview Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Thomas G. Jordan, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for second-degree trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance, probation violation for receiving stolen property, probation violation for driving while intoxicated, alcohol-persistent offender and probation violation for possession of burglary tools.
- Fabian Thomas, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for involuntary first-degree manslaughter.