December 22, 2022

Police report 12-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on North Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on North Street.
  • Assault was reported on Etherton Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, unlawful transfer of weapon and failure to stop at a stop sign were reported on William Street.
  • Possession of unlawful weapons was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
Police/Fire Reports
