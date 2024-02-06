Police report 12-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Assaults
Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on North Street.
Assault was reported on Etherton Drive.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, unlawful transfer of weapon and failure to stop at a stop sign were reported on William Street.
Possession of unlawful weapons was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.