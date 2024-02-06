Police report 12-22-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Yalihan D. Jiles, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Ashley A. Williams, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Amber Riggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation at Independence and North Park streets.
- Vashon Rivers, 34, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Natasha Young, 29, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Dante D. Purl, 21, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Domestic assault was reported at North Ellis and Independence streets.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
- Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane. A suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Bertling Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Edgewood Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Dalton J. Baer, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Arrests
- Mary E. Simmons, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance and unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica N. Allen, 36, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Larry G. Fran,, 63, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Christopher A. Welch, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Skylar N. Carter, 31, Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of credit device.
- Cody E. Seigert, 35, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of no operator's license.
- Cassipeia T. Jones, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult.
- Heather L. Miller, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jefferson County warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Ymani E. Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- James. M. Yount, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Wentzville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- David R. Nettles, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.