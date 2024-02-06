All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterDecember 21, 2019
Police report 12-22-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Yalihan D. Jiles, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Ashley A. Williams, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Yalihan D. Jiles, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ashley A. Williams, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Amber Riggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation at Independence and North Park streets.
  • Vashon Rivers, 34, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Natasha Young, 29, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Dante D. Purl, 21, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Domestic assault was reported at North Ellis and Independence streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane. A suspect was taken into custody.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Edgewood Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Dalton J. Baer, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Arrests

  • Mary E. Simmons, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance and unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jessica N. Allen, 36, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Larry G. Fran,, 63, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Christopher A. Welch, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Skylar N. Carter, 31, Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of credit device.
  • Cody E. Seigert, 35, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of no operator's license.
  • Cassipeia T. Jones, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult.
  • Heather L. Miller, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jefferson County warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Ymani E. Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • James. M. Yount, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Wentzville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • David R. Nettles, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy