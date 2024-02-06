Police report 12-22-19

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Edgewood Road.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Bertling Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

Dalton J. Baer, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Arrests

Mary E. Simmons, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance and unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica N. Allen, 36, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Larry G. Fran,, 63, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher A. Welch, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skylar N. Carter, 31, Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of credit device.

Cody E. Seigert, 35, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of no operator's license.

Cassipeia T. Jones, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult.

Heather L. Miller, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jefferson County warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Ymani E. Brown, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

James. M. Yount, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Wentzville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.