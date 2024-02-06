All sections
blotterDecember 20, 2023
Police report 12-20-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Fountain Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Rose Street.
  • Assault was reported.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft and second-degree burglary were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree property damage were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeffrey Hoffner, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Derick Moore, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Sean Brown, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Brian Jennings, 38, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants.
  • Kenyeta McFarland, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Janielle Ely, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Rylee Kassel, 20, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

DWIs

  • Trevor Kelley, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
  • Wesley Shipley, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and speeding.
  • Joshua Boyd, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
  • Riley Talbut, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at stop sign.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of K Land Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and North Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sue Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street.
  • Fraud reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

