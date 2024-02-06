Police report 12-20-23

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Rylee Kassel, 20, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Janielle Ely, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Kenyeta McFarland, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.

Brian Jennings, 38, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants.

Sean Brown, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Derick Moore, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Jeffrey Hoffner, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

DWIs

Riley Talbut, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at stop sign.

Joshua Boyd, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Wesley Shipley, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and speeding.

Trevor Kelley, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of K Land Drive.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sue Drive.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and North Union Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.

Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street.