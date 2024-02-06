Police report 12-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Rose Street.
- Assault was reported.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft and second-degree burglary were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree property damage were reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeffrey Hoffner, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Derick Moore, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Sean Brown, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Brian Jennings, 38, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants.
- Kenyeta McFarland, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Janielle Ely, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Rylee Kassel, 20, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
DWIs
- Trevor Kelley, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
- Wesley Shipley, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and speeding.
- Joshua Boyd, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
- Riley Talbut, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at stop sign.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of K Land Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and North Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sue Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street.
- Fraud reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.