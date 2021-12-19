All sections
December 18, 2021

Police report 12-19-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. n A warrant arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest for ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Themis Street.
  • A misdemeanor criminal warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • An arrest on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon was reported in Wisteria Drive.

Assaults

  • Second-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Stealing was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Burglary and property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Fountain Street.
  • Improper vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shawn M. Bradford, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stalking and violation of protection order.
  • Chad B. Peltz, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Carlton M. Winston, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tammy R. Morrison, 51, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Scott City warrant for probation violation for narcotics equipment possession.
  • Antwan M.E. Gill, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and violation order of protection.
  • April C. Fulton, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violate for fraud.
  • Samantha A. Vance, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
  • Ryan J. Hallam, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Devin M. Hinton, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.
  • Ricky Scott, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a St. Louis County for parole violation for rape.
  • Steven P. Menz, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree domestic.'
  • Sebastian C. Winkler, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Matthew W. Lancaster, 30, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Mack L. West, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

