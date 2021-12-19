Police report 12-19-21

Burglary and property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.

Burglary and property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported on Broadway.

Theft was reported on Broadway.

Stealing was reported on William Street.

Stealing was reported on William Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.

Stealing was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Stealing was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Theft was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.

Theft was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

Improper vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.

Improper vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Kingshighway.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Fountain Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Fountain Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Shawn M. Bradford, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stalking and violation of protection order.

Chad B. Peltz, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Carlton M. Winston, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy R. Morrison, 51, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Scott City warrant for probation violation for narcotics equipment possession.

Antwan M.E. Gill, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and violation order of protection.

April C. Fulton, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violate for fraud.

Samantha A. Vance, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.

Ryan J. Hallam, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.

Devin M. Hinton, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.

Ricky Scott, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a St. Louis County for parole violation for rape.

Steven P. Menz, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree domestic.'

Sebastian C. Winkler, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Matthew W. Lancaster, 30, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.