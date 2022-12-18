Police report 12-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Minnesota Street.
Assault
- Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop on William Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Ex parte or full order of protection violation was reported.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Linden Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Austin D. Russom, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Jason R. Schuler, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Shawn D. Stockard II, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.
- Shauna D. Naughton, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
- Daniel G. Bedell, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Javelle L. Fisher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for aggravated assault-family.
- Misty D. Crader, 41, of Delta was arrested on a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Bryant E. Gant, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
- Howard S. Thomas, 47, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.