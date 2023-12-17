Police report 12-17-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Boxwood Drive.
- First-degree or attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hickory Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a building was reported on Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Hazel Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Water Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Forgery and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- Keeping a vicious dog was reported on Good Hope Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nicholas-Claude Mason, 33, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested on a St. Charles Department of Corrections warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
- Jared A. Evans, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.
- Ramon M. Thomas, 47, of Collinsville, Illinois, was arrested on three Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warrants for failure to appear for failure to display plates, failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Latorya N, Mackins, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau /county warrant for failure to appears for second-degree trespassing.
- Glenda K. Rose, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Dante J. Mosley, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Scott County warrants for probation violation for stealing and escape.