All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
December 16, 2021

Police report 12-16-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Driving while intoxicated, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right was reported on William Street.

Arrests

  • Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Warrant arrest for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported.
  • Warrant arrested for domestic disturbance was reported.
  • Felony criminal warrant arrest was made on Nash Road.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Stealing was reported on Koch Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Good Hope Street
  • Shots fired, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on Olive Street.
  • Shots fired, property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharge into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation, first-degree assault or attempting serious physical or special victim was reported at South Benton and South Hackberry streets.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into an outbuilding was reported on Broadway.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.

Arrests

  • Anfernee Brown, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Wanda Durbin, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Bradley Brown, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Whetstone Way.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Spring Hill Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy