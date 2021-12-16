Police report 12-16-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right was reported on William Street.
Arrests
- Felony criminal warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Warrant arrest for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported.
- Warrant arrested for domestic disturbance was reported.
- Felony criminal warrant arrest was made on Nash Road.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
- Stealing was reported on Koch Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Stealing was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Good Hope Street
- Shots fired, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on Olive Street.
- Shots fired, property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharge into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation, first-degree assault or attempting serious physical or special victim was reported at South Benton and South Hackberry streets.
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into an outbuilding was reported on Broadway.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.
Arrests
- Anfernee Brown, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Wanda Durbin, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Bradley Brown, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Whetstone Way.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Spring Hill Road.