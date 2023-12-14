All sections
blotterDecember 14, 2023
Police report 12-14-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Margaret Street.
  • Theft was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Failure to maintain motor vehicle financial responsibility was reported on William Street.
  • Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Keeping a vicious dog and leash requirement violation were reported on North West End Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Forgery was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Failure to keep property free of littler, display of certain prohibited items and maintenance of inoperable vehicle were reported on Albert Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Domestic animal at large was reported on Cedar Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

