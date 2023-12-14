Police report 12-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.