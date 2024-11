Arrests

Jarrett W. Stroder, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Travis S. Licare, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Tesiah J. Gibson, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense for no seatbelt.

Michael J. Jones, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Nicholas T. Lambrou, 38, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Andrew M. Freeman, 34, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree stealing/tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jerry L. Warren Jr., 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.