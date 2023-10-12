Police report 12-10-23

Theft from a building was reported on Aspen Drive.

Second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault were reported on William Street.

Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.

Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Tyler C. Brown, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Amanda J. Oliver, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.

Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

James. E. Blair, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.

Starla D. Beasley, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.

Trevon H, Nicholson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, a Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, third-degree kidnapping, failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license plate lamp and failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.

Malachi P. Tucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.

Justin L. Jackson, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.