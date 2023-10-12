Police report 12-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
Thefts
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- Second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault were reported on William Street.
- Theft from a building was reported on Aspen Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Good Hope Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tyler C. Brown, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Amanda J. Oliver, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.
- Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- James. E. Blair, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
- Starla D. Beasley, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.
- Trevon H, Nicholson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, a Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, third-degree kidnapping, failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license plate lamp and failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Malachi P. Tucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
- Justin L. Jackson, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and failure to wear seat belt.