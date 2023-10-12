All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterDecember 9, 2023
Police report 12-10-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
  • Second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault were reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported on Aspen Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Tyler C. Brown, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Amanda J. Oliver, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.
  • Kenneth L. Shoemaker II, 52, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • James. E. Blair, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Starla D. Beasley, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt and a Scott County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.
  • Trevon H, Nicholson, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, a Cape Girardeau County warrants for second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, third-degree kidnapping, failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to equip motor vehicle with rear license plate lamp and failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
  • Malachi P. Tucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
  • Justin L. Jackson, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and failure to wear seat belt.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy