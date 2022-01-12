Police report 12-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on Beaudean Lane.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zachary Aldrich, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Jesus Castillo Figueroa, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and minor in possession of alcohol.
- Andrea Strop, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
- Jamourion Grimsley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Brandon Arthur, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Destiny Batchelor, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Robert Wren, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWI
- Carson Pate, 23, of Lebanon, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Jennifer Drive.