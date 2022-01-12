All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterDecember 1, 2022

Police report 12-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Boxwood Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported. Thefts n Second-degree burglary was reported on South Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on Beaudean Lane.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Zachary Aldrich, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Jesus Castillo Figueroa, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Andrea Strop, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Jamourion Grimsley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Brandon Arthur, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Destiny Batchelor, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Robert Wren, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWI

  • Carson Pate, 23, of Lebanon, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Jennifer Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy