Police report 11-6-22

Thefts

Miscellaneous

Possession of marijuana was reported on Independence Street.

Possession of marijuana was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on North Fountain Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on North Fountain Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and park curfew were reported on Highway 177.

Possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and park curfew were reported on Highway 177.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Good Hope Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Good Hope Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Robert A. Winschel, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for third-degree domestic assault and probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Brendan L. Duke, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher A. Hurst, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Luke M. Beevor, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Brandon A. Moore, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Johnathan W. Brewer, 20, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Tyler C. Brown, 29, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.

Jeffery W. McGee, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.

Madison A. Davie, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian K. Collier, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while revoked.

Carlie K. McCauley, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.