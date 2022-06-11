All sections
November 5, 2022

Police report 11-6-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Themis Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Sprigg Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, improper registration and improper lane usage were reported on Breckenridge Road.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and park curfew were reported on Highway 177.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Possession of marijuana was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Robert A. Winschel, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for third-degree domestic assault and probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Brendan L. Duke, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Christopher A. Hurst, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Luke M. Beevor, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Brandon A. Moore, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Johnathan W. Brewer, 20, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.
  • Tyler C. Brown, 29, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
  • Jeffery W. McGee, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Madison A. Davie, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brian K. Collier, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while revoked.
  • Carlie K. McCauley, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jason D. Goodman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping.
Police/Fire Reports

