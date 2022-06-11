Police report 11-6-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Themis Street.
- Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on South Sprigg Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, improper registration and improper lane usage were reported on Breckenridge Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and park curfew were reported on Highway 177.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Robert A. Winschel, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for third-degree domestic assault and probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Brendan L. Duke, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Christopher A. Hurst, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Luke M. Beevor, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Brandon A. Moore, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Johnathan W. Brewer, 20, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.
- Tyler C. Brown, 29, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
- Jeffery W. McGee, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Madison A. Davie, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian K. Collier, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while revoked.
- Carlie K. McCauley, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason D. Goodman, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping.