Police report 11-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree domestic assault were reported on North Middle Street.
Thefts
- First-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hackberry Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Perryville Road.
- Fraud was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- First-degree property damage and first-degree arson were reported on Kiwanis Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Spring Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Matthew J. Hale, 31, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, operating a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
- Leonel L. Figueroa-Murillo, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Travis D. Mack Jr., 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and two counts of first-degree harassment.
- Jacob L. Cripps, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with motor vehicle and stealing.
- Brujae L. Lane, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Jacob V. Vandeven, 46, of Whitewater was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Robert D. Larson, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.