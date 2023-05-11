All sections
November 4, 2023

Police report 11-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree domestic assault were reported on North Middle Street.

Thefts

  • First-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hackberry Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Perryville Road.
  • Fraud was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • First-degree property damage and first-degree arson were reported on Kiwanis Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Spring Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew J. Hale, 31, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, operating a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Leonel L. Figueroa-Murillo, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Travis D. Mack Jr., 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and two counts of first-degree harassment.
  • Jacob L. Cripps, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with motor vehicle and stealing.
  • Brujae L. Lane, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Jacob V. Vandeven, 46, of Whitewater was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Robert D. Larson, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
Police/Fire Reports

