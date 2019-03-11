All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 2, 2019

Police report 11-3-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Casey Davie, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 600 block of North Lorimier Street. n Tammy Rodgers, 47, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Siemers Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Casey Davie, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 600 block of North Lorimier Street.
  • Tammy Rodgers, 47, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Julie Garces, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Optimist and Spartech drives.
  • Matthew Price, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Optimist and Spartech drives.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of William Street.
  • Identity theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
  • Stalking was reported in the 500 block of Albert Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Leeann M. Whitworth, 44, of Scott City was arested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Bradford J. Woods, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop for a stop sign.
  • Zachary R. Priester, 32, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Count warrant for a probation violation.
  • Devin M. Nanney, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Cody W. Gibson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy