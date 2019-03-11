Police report 11-3-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Casey Davie, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 600 block of North Lorimier Street.
- Tammy Rodgers, 47, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Julie Garces, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Optimist and Spartech drives.
- Matthew Price, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Optimist and Spartech drives.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of William Street.
- Identity theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
- Stalking was reported in the 500 block of Albert Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Leeann M. Whitworth, 44, of Scott City was arested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Bradford J. Woods, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop for a stop sign.
- Zachary R. Priester, 32, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Count warrant for a probation violation.
- Devin M. Nanney, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Cody W. Gibson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.