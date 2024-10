Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Montgomery Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Montgomery Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Thefts

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Stealing, second-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault were reported on Aspen Drive.

Stealing, second-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault were reported on Aspen Drive.

Theft was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

Theft was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.

Possession of A controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported.