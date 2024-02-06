All sections
November 29, 2019

Police report 11-29-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Brooke A. Blattner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Amy N. Dodd, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brooke A. Blattner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Amy N. Dodd, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of Whitener Street.

Citation

  • Samantha L. Ashton, 50, of Jackson was issued a citation for trespassing in the 1300 block of Lexington Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was repported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Road.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at South West End Boulevard and Independence Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Shalom Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kristen M. Hurt, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Kayla C. Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failing to register a motor vehicle.
  • Joseph D. Haven, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation for assault.
Police/Fire Reports

