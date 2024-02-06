Police report 11-29-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brooke A. Blattner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Amy N. Dodd, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of Whitener Street.
Citation
- Samantha L. Ashton, 50, of Jackson was issued a citation for trespassing in the 1300 block of Lexington Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was repported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at South West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Shalom Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kristen M. Hurt, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Kayla C. Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failing to register a motor vehicle.
- Joseph D. Haven, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation for assault.