November 28, 2023

Police report 11-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary were reported on Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • First-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Locust Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Rock Creek Lane,
  • Purse snatching was reported.
  • Theft was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Reginald Roberson, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.
  • Landon Bellew, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Tish James, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Brandon Balsom, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

  • Bettie Kimbrough, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in possession, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single land and speeding
  • Rusty Duncan, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
Police/Fire Reports

