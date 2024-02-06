Police report 11-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- First-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary were reported on Independence Street.
- Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- First-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Second-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Locust Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
- Theft was reported on Rock Creek Lane,
- Purse snatching was reported.
- Theft was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Reginald Roberson, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.
- Landon Bellew, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Tish James, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Brandon Balsom, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWIs
- Bettie Kimbrough, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in possession, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single land and speeding
- Rusty Duncan, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.