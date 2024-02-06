Police report 11-27-22

Theft

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.

Theft was reported on Bessie Street.

Theft was reported on Bessie Street.

Theft was reported on Kenneth Drive.

Theft was reported on Kenneth Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon;/ammonium nitrate, theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon;/ammonium nitrate, theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Walnut Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

First-degree harassment was reported on William Street.

Shooting, subject hit was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Probation violation and trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.

Property damage was reported on North Middle Street.

Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, rules for traffic were controlled by light signals -- right turn on red light when violations penalty and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license were reported on William Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

First-degree harassment was reported on Luce Street.

Tampering with a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Luce Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.