Police report 11-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on North Louisiana Avenue.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Price Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault, misusing "911," and first-degree harassment were reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Rampart Street.
- First-degree domestic assault/serious physical injury and armed criminal action were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Clark Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated and rules for traffic where controlled by light signals -- right turn on red light were reported on North Kingshighway.
Theft
- Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon;/ammonium nitrate, theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on Kenneth Drive.
- Theft was reported on Bessie Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Walnut Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- First-degree harassment was reported on William Street.
- Shooting, subject hit was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Probation violation and trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Middle Street.
- Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, rules for traffic were controlled by light signals -- right turn on red light when violations penalty and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license were reported on William Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- First-degree harassment was reported on Luce Street.
- Tampering with a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Luce Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence.
- Gabriel S. Fuller, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for violation order of protection.
- Jensen D. Schetter, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim.
- Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39 of cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Eric w. Glueck, 3, of Friedheim was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit device.
- Shonzae L. Bellamy, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and non-support.