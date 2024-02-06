All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterNovember 26, 2022
Police report 11-27-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street. n A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on North Louisiana Avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Price Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault, misusing "911," and first-degree harassment were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • First-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Independence Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Rampart Street.
  • First-degree domestic assault/serious physical injury and armed criminal action were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Clark Avenue.
  • Driving while intoxicated and rules for traffic where controlled by light signals -- right turn on red light were reported on North Kingshighway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Theft

  • Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon;/ammonium nitrate, theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on Kenneth Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Bessie Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Walnut Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • First-degree harassment was reported on William Street.
  • Shooting, subject hit was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Probation violation and trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, rules for traffic were controlled by light signals -- right turn on red light when violations penalty and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license were reported on William Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • First-degree harassment was reported on Luce Street.
  • Tampering with a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Luce Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence.
  • Gabriel S. Fuller, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for violation order of protection.
  • Jensen D. Schetter, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim.
  • Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39 of cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Eric w. Glueck, 3, of Friedheim was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit device.
  • Shonzae L. Bellamy, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and non-support.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy