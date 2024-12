November 27, 2019

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Persia J. Sebastian, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive. n Theodore J. Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive...