November 25, 2023

Police report 11-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Thilenius Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Perryville Road.
  • Burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported on Linden Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Albert Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Landgraf Drive.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Displaying prohibited items and failure to maintain nuisance inoperable vehicle were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Domestic animal running at large was reported on Dumais Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Clinton W. Stroder, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
  • Michael L. Waddle, 74, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
  • Raymond L. Galloway, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Eric W. Glueck, 40, of Friedheim was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for probation violation for possession of methamphetamine.
  • Emily J. Keller, 41 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
  • Tyler M. Wilson, 28, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
  • Gary D. Williams, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
  • Brian W. Thomas, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary.
  • Lane R. Russell, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.
Police/Fire Reports

