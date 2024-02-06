Police report 11-26-23

Clinton W. Stroder, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Michael L. Waddle, 74, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.

Raymond L. Galloway, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Eric W. Glueck, 40, of Friedheim was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for probation violation for possession of methamphetamine.

Emily J. Keller, 41 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Tyler M. Wilson, 28, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

Gary D. Williams, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.

Brian W. Thomas, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary.

