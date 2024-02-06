Police report 11-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Thilenius Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Perryville Road.
- Burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on Linden Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Albert Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Benton Street.
- Property damage was reported on Landgraf Drive.
- Fraud was reported.
- Displaying prohibited items and failure to maintain nuisance inoperable vehicle were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Domestic animal running at large was reported on Dumais Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Clinton W. Stroder, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Michael L. Waddle, 74, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
- Raymond L. Galloway, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Eric W. Glueck, 40, of Friedheim was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for probation violation for possession of methamphetamine.
- Emily J. Keller, 41 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Tyler M. Wilson, 28, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
- Gary D. Williams, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
- Brian W. Thomas, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary.
- Lane R. Russell, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of failure to register motor vehicle.