blotterNovember 25, 2022
Police report 11-25-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence.
  • Gabriel S. Fuller, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for violation order of protection.
  • Jensen D. Schetter, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim.
  • Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39 of cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Eric w. Glueck, 3, of Friedheim was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit device.
  • Shonzae L. Bellamy, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and non-support.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Price Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault, misusing "911," and first-degree harassment were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • First-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Independence Street.

Theft

  • Stealing of a firearm/explosive weapon;/ammonium nitrate, theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Walnut Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Broadway.
