Police report 11-25-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence.

Gabriel S. Fuller, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for violation order of protection.

Jensen D. Schetter, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim.

Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39 of cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Eric w. Glueck, 3, of Friedheim was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.

Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit device.