Police report 11-25-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Larandis Q. Banks, 28, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office warrant for probation for driving under the influence.
- Gabriel S. Fuller, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for violation order of protection.
- Jensen D. Schetter, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim.
- Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39 of cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Eric w. Glueck, 3, of Friedheim was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- Holly L. Moore, 32, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit device.
- Shonzae L. Bellamy, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and non-support.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests