blotterNovember 22, 2022
Police report 11-22-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A Ste. Genevieve County warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A Ste. Genevieve County warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Marie Street.
  • Assault by attempting or causing offensive contact with another was reported.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and first-degree kidnapping were reported on Themis Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Delwin Street.
DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated and possession of alcohol by a minor were reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Stealing was reported on West Lorimier Place.
  • First-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on North Fountain Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fraud was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Indecent exposure was reported on William Street.
Police/Fire Reports

