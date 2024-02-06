Police report 11-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A Ste. Genevieve County warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Marie Street.
- Assault by attempting or causing offensive contact with another was reported.
- Second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and first-degree kidnapping were reported on Themis Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Delwin Street.