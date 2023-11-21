Police report 11-21-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Marlin Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Washington avenue.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- First-degree assault, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Vincent Park Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree tempering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Vicious animal was reported on Linden Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Montgomery Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on Sherwood Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Austen Gambill, 21, of Jackson was arrested for two Jackson warrants.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Comanche Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Ridge Road.