November 21, 2023

Police report 11-21-22

November 21, 2023

Police report 11-21-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Marlin Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Washington avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • First-degree assault, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Vincent Park Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree tempering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Silver Springs Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Vicious animal was reported on Linden Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Montgomery Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Austen Gambill, 21, of Jackson was arrested for two Jackson warrants.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Comanche Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Ridge Road.
Police/Fire Reports

