blotterNovember 19, 2022
Police report 11-20-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Scivally Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jessica L. Kennedy, 25, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Mark. W. Christisen, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Greg L. Jenkins Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Dominic J. Sauer, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure.
  • Matthew R. Heroux, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for second-degree tampering with a utility meter.
  • Titus D. Brockman, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.
  • Erin E. Phillips, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Scott S. Burgi, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit, following another vehicle too closely and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.
  • Michael L. Chambers, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing, second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a utility meter.
