Police report 11-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Scivally Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Whitener Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Themis Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jessica L. Kennedy, 25, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Mark. W. Christisen, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Greg L. Jenkins Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Dominic J. Sauer, 22, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure.
- Matthew R. Heroux, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for second-degree tampering with a utility meter.
- Titus D. Brockman, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.
- Erin E. Phillips, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Scott S. Burgi, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit, following another vehicle too closely and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.
- Michael L. Chambers, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing, second-degree property damage and second-degree tampering with a utility meter.