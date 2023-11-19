Police report 11-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and misusing 911 were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Burglary, second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Maple Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft from a building, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Commercial Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Property damage was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Identity theft was reported on Brenda Kay Court.
- Maintenance of a nuisance (inoperable vehicle) was reported on Centennial Drive.
- Property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Branden R. Ramsey, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for driving while suspended.
- Desiree K. Christie, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for stealing leased or rented property.
- Cassandra M. Hunsaker, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Sean D. Brown, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Rachel A. Partridge, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Frank Brito, 32, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle on highway without valid license.
- Douglas C. Ford, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of A controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Chavontai A. Carter-Robinson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Heather A. Taylor, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
- Michael C. Larkins, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree stalking and violation of order of protection.
- David J. Silas III, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense of exceeded posted speed limit.
- William B. Stokely, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Miranda N. Ford, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Richard L. McAlister Sr., 62, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
DWI
- Brianna L. Patrick, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.