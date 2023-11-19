Police report 11-19-23

Miscellaneous

Property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Maintenance of a nuisance (inoperable vehicle) was reported on Centennial Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Branden R. Ramsey, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for driving while suspended.

Desiree K. Christie, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for stealing leased or rented property.

Cassandra M. Hunsaker, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Sean D. Brown, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.

Rachel A. Partridge, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Frank Brito, 32, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle on highway without valid license.

Douglas C. Ford, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of A controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

Chavontai A. Carter-Robinson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Heather A. Taylor, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

Michael C. Larkins, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree stalking and violation of order of protection.

David J. Silas III, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense of exceeded posted speed limit.

William B. Stokely, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Miranda N. Ford, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.