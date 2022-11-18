All sections
blotterNovember 18, 2022
Police report 11-18-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Whitener Street.
