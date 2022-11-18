Police report 11-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road. Thefts n Shoplifting was reported on William Street. n Theft was reported on Koch Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Whitener Street.